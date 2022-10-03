CARTHAGE, Mo. — Top honors for the prestigious 2022 “America in Bloom” National Awards Program were

announced at the annual symposium and awards celebration held in St. Louis this past weekend (September 29th – October 1st).

Carthage, Missouri was the winner of the Celebrating Heritage Outstanding Achievement Award.

Advisors from American in Bloom spent two days during the summer summer touring the Carthage community, as well as meeting municipal officials, residents, and volunteers.

All participants were evaluated on seven criteria: Community vitality, overall impression, environmental efforts, heritage celebration, urban forestry, landscaped areas, and flowers.

America in Bloom is the only national awards program that sends specially trained advisors to personally visit participants.

In addition, each participant receives a detailed written evaluation that can be used as a guide to future improvements.

“America in Bloom is helping communities of all sizes achieve their potential. Every year our participants raise the bar, and the accomplishments and progress shown by this year’s group is remarkable. These are, without a doubt, some of the best places to live, work, and visit. Congratulations to Carthage for the excellent work making your community more beautiful and vibrant,” said Laura Kunkle, Executive Director of America In Bloom.

To date, more than 280 communities from 43 states have participated in the program, and more than 22 million people have been touched by it.