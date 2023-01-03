CARTHAGE, Mo. — This is the latest bridge in Carthage in need of some much-needed TLC.

The city is getting a $1,700,000 grant to repair the “McGregor Street Bridge.”

It sits a few blocks north of Central Avenue and is currently closed due to its poor condition.

The project will not only restore traffic on McGregor but could also serve as a backup as other nearby bridges deteriorate.

City officials are hoping to repair or replace the North Garrison Street bridges, but that comes with a price tag of around $30,000,000.

“You know when we write grants for bridges, that’s really our focus right now, trying to get those replaced. And so the McGregor Street bridge is near those bridges. And so, if worst case scenario the Garrison Street bridges don’t get replaced, then McGregor will become a major thoroughfare again. So that’s why it’s very important we get that replaced,” said Greg Dagnan, Carthage City Admin.

The city must pay $200,000 in matching funds for the McGregor project.

The grant is expected to be awarded this year with construction starting sometime in 2024.