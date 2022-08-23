CARTHAGE, Mo. — Ongoing efforts to upgrade security at a local police department are now focusing on the patrol fleet.

New fencing is going up around the parking lot behind the Carthage headquarters.

It will protect the west half of the lot, providing extra protection for both cruisers and employees’ personal vehicles.

Police Chief Bill Hawkins said this is just the latest in a series of upgrades, like reinforced security at entrances.

“Secured with locks. And then the camera system that we have every entrance is monitored with a camera. And there just, with all the concerns going on not only within our own community uh but across the nation, it’s just one more thing we have done to protect our employees,” said Chief Hawkins.

The hope is to finish construction some time this fall.