CARTHAGE, Mo. — The start of school for many local schools — including Carthage — is now just 14-days away.

And plenty of support staffers are getting ready.

The Carthage School District began a two-day training session today for paraprofessionals. A total of 180 are learning about a wide range of strategies for working with their students.

District officials said they’re happy to include others in what started out as being a much smaller training program for Carthage only.

“It’s grown, um over the past four or five years — and we started including other school districts because it’s a training that everybody needs. And um they feel like it really benefits their school district. And not all school districts have the size that we have. So it makes it really advantageous to come to ours,” said Bryan Shallenburger of Carthage R-IX Special Services.

Paras attending the training represent school districts in East Newton, Jasper, Lockwood and, of course, Carthage.