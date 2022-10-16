CARTHAGE, Mo. — Area high school students spent their weekend saddled up.

Over 200 junior high and high school students are part of the “Missouri High School Rodeo Association”.

They spend six busy weeks at rodeos all over the state, competing to go to nationals in the summer.

This weekend they were at the “Lucky J Steak House and Arena” participating in events like barrel racing, steer wrestling, and even riding on bucking broncos.

The “MHSR” association gives 8 scholarships a year to high school students. Many of these students plan to make the rodeo their career, like Laney McGee, the “Miss Missouri High School Rodeo Queen.”

She plans on competing in rodeos in college, too.

“It is literally giving me life-long friends that I will continue to be with during college and build me a family and give me the opportunities, and high school rodeo gives you so many opportunities. Being the Missouri High School Rodeo Queen has given me beyond opportunities, just like this one,” said Laney McGee, Miss Missouri High School Rodeo.

High school students that make it to nationals will get to go to Wyoming for the big competition next summer.