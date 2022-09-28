CARTHAGE, Mo. — Beautiful music is filling the air in Carthage.

It’s the Carthage High School Marching Band.

It’s preparing for its next competition, and the students have been on quite a roll the past couple of weekends.

A 3rd-place finish on September 17th at the Carl Junction Marching Festival.

It was the best ever finish for the program at the time.

The band topped that last weekend in Oolagah, Oklahoma when, as the only Missouri band part of that competition, they finished 2nd.

“Well, I’m super proud of how we’ve been doing this year. I mean, ever since the start of band camp in August, we’ve been rockin’ it hard every day, doing as much as we can and it’s been really nice, because my freshman year we, we didn’t do very well, so it’s really nice to see us actually get some trophies and really show what the band can do,” said Thomas Banta, CHS Senior.

Next up for the kids, the Parkview Valhalla Marching Festival in Springfield.