CARTHAGE, Mo. — The City of Carthage has a nice tool for visitors, or even folks who live there. It’s a driving tour of the city’s historic homes.

It highlights 50 sites each with amazing architectural features. Sites like the “Phelps House”, or the “Leggett House.”

The old high school is also a tour stop, as are the post office and library.

“A lot of them have the beautiful trees outside. You know it’s the perfect time of year to just, you know, drive the tour. You can go slow, all of them know they are on the driving tour. So when you’re driving slow past their house, they’re super friendly, they usually wave,” said Katie Fields, Carthage Tourism Director.

Folks can pick up a physical guide to the driving tour at the Carthage Tourism Office.

It’s also available online, here.