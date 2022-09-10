CARTHAGE, Mo. — A festival honoring one of the area’s most accomplished artists commences this weekend. It’s the second annual Red Oak II festival in Carthage celebrating the late Lowell Davis. Here, patrons could check out arts and crafts vendors, eat at food trucks, take a hay ride, and much more.

You could also check out the childhood home of Belle Star, the first Jasper County Courthouse, and the Dalton Gang home. All in an effort to keep the legacy of Lowell Davis alive.

“Lowell used to have arts festivals, and arts and crafts festivals out here, and then there was a time where, kind of, nothing happened. So now we’re kind of trying to bring it back. All the new owers here and we’re trying to continue his legacy,” said Jeremy Morris, Event Organizer.

The area of Red Oak II is where Davis moved buildings from his childhood town of Red Oak in order to preserve its history. Now, others own and live in the buildings.