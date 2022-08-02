CARTHAGE, Mo. — Several nonprofit organizations provide for the food insecure. One of which is Feeding Inc., located in Carthage.

Derek and Robyn Maneval are the Associate Directors of that nonprofit. Like most other organizations that provide food baskets to people in need, Maneval says the demand has continued to increase with each passing month.

“Our numbers during Covid actually kind of went down, but they’re gradually increasing. We’re probably serving more on Wednesdays than ever before,” said Derek Maneval.

Maneval says anyone in need can come to their location at 210 North River in Carthage and pick up a food basket on Wednesdays from 3 to 5 p.m. They can also get a grocery cart full of food once per month on Thursdays from 10 a.m. o 3 p.m. by appointment only.