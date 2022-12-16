CARTHAGE, Mo. — Today (12/16) is “National Ugly Sweater Day,” and what better way to celebrate than putting on your tackiest Christmas sweater and wear it to work? That’s exactly what employees of 15 different Carthage businesses did today.

Employees sporting the ugly, yet festive attire, took photos and submitted them to the Carthage Chamber of Commerce. This afternoon, the Chamber took a good look at all of the photos, and this weekend, will choose one business whose employees sported the ugliest Christmas sweaters. The winners will be announced on Monday (12/19) and will receive a special prize.

“We appreciate our businesses, we appreciate our members and we like to have fun, so we want them to have a lot of fun too,” said Carthage Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Julie Reams.

“We think it’s just a really fun, festive way we can be a part and just get involved with the community,” said Charlene Smith, Assistant Branch Manager of SMB Bank in Carthage.

All of the competing businesses submitted their ugly sweater group photos to the Carthage Chamber’s Facebook page. You can view those photo submissions, HERE.