CARTHAGE, Mo. — Some Carthage students took to the skies this morning.

Thanks to technology.

Some of the kids at the tech center were manning a drone on the parking lot of Steadley Elementary.

The students are in Angie Fewin’s digital media class, and are in the process of earning their remote pilot certifications.

Steadley Elementary

And there was a reason for the crowd.

A drone was used to take one of this year’s all-school pictures.

This year is the 25th anniversary for Steadley.

“I love having the students come to their old schools and get to do things, because first, they know the school, they know a lot of the teachers and things and they get to come back and see it in a different perspective. And it’s just, it’s just cool for them and the experience they get to do that,” said Angie Fewin, Carthage Tech Center.

And here’s a stat.

According to the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International, by 2025, at least 100,000 jobs will be created for drone pilots.