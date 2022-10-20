CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Community Foundation handed out financial awards to 12 local non-profit organizations and projects Thursday.

Nearly $44,000 was given to organizations that support different causes in the Carthage community. That includes $4,900 for Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri and more than $4,500 for the Carthage Crisis Center. $3,000 went to the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri, and $2,400 to The American Legion Boys State.”

“You know they are out there every day on the frontlines helping and whether that’s with a nutritional need, whether that’s for educational, whether that’s for youth group they’re there to help every citizen and it’s very important that they have the help on the other end that they need so they can keep working,” said Stephanie Howard, President of Carthage Community Foundation.

Carthage Community Foundation will once again give back local organizations next Spring.