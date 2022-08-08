CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri town is about to get a new face at City Hall.

Carthage City Council member Ed Barlow has resigned his position representing Ward 5. He operates a drone business and said serving on the Council created a conflict when bidding on government contracts.

The Carthage Council will discuss appointing a replacement during Tuesday night’s meeting.

That could be Tiffany Sossey, who already has some experience with City Hall. She currently serves on the Carthage Public Safety and Insurance-audits and Claims committees.