CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage Bright Futures is stepping up to help families in need.

The organization is holding a free rummage sale this week starting on Tuesday. Anyone in need can swing by and get items such as food, clothes, and shoes. They don’t have to live in the Carthage School District.

Families can also sign-up to get a backpack filled with school supplies that will be passed out next month.

Officials expect to help up to 300 families this week.

“We want to help as many families as we can. Carthage Bright Futures is not just for the Carthage area, it’s for anyone who reaches out for our services,” said Tiffanie Crouch, Mrs. U.S. United, Carthage Teacher.

Crouch is currently the reigning Mrs. U.S. United hence the crown.

The free rummage sale at 800 Grant Street runs tomorrow from 9 AM to 12 PM and again from 2 PM to 5 PM. The same hours again on Thursday.