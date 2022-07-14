CARTHAGE, Mo. — Fewer kids in Carthage will go hungry this summer thanks to company mostly known for their turkeys.

Butterball is partnering with the Fair Acres Family Y in Carthage to help provide summer meals for kids under the age of 18.

Through both a financial sponsorship and product donations, the y will be able to serve 100 free meals per day.

Carthage residents can get the meals at the youth activity center, Monday through Friday from 3:30 to 5:30 PM and the Carthage Municipal Pool Monday through Friday from 4 to 4:30 PM.

The Fair Acres Family Y also partners with Ozarks Food Harvest to provide breakfast, lunch, and dinner to area kids.