CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage businesses is refreshing old and tattered flags ahead of the Fourth of July.

Today Carthage Hardware held its fourth “Great American Flag Exchange.”

The community brought in old, worn flags and were given a new one.

All the old flags that were collected will be given to the local VFW, which will retire them.

“Flying the American flag is just something i take pride in. So following the rules and everything like that to give respect to it and to this country. Is something that everyone you should hold true and dear. It’s a sign of respect for everyone that has lost their lives making this country what it is,” said Ben Isenmann, Carthage Hardware Manager.

Carthage Hardware will be holding another flag exchange for Veterans Day.