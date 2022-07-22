CARTHAGE, Mo. — It might still be summer, but one local organization is already preparing for the upcoming school year.

Bright Futures Carthage held its annual Stuff The Bus event today at Walmart.

Executive Director Greg Spink expects today’s supply drive will fill around 600 backpacks with school supplies for kids in need.

Volunteers started gathering supplies at 8 this morning and say they’re glad to do their part to help everyone have a successful school year.

“A question I ask myself every day when I wake up is, ‘How can a kid have a bright future if he lives in a dark present?’ And so, I need to figure out what ways to turn the lights on and give kids a bright present so their future can be bright as well,” said Greg Spink, Executive Director of Bright Futures-Carthage.

“I actually like it, you know? It makes me feel good,” said Wyatt Reed, Volunteer.

Bright Futures Carthage also accepts donations online.