CARTHAGE, Mo. — Multiple area fire departments are working to put out large structure fires near downtown Carthage.

It started late this evening around 8 pm. One of the fires is confirmed to be at “Henson Metal Building Supplies.” Additionally, there is a fire at the “Casa De Sanidad” church near Central and Grant Street.

Carthage, Jasper, Webb City, Duenweg, and the Neosho Fire Department have all responded.

Fire crews are still on scene, we will provide updates as they are made available.