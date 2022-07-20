CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Boots Court Motel is another step closer to being put on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Boots Court Foundation announced the iconic motel has been approved by the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation for a recommendation to be placed on the register.

The facility has been undergoing renovation since the spring. It includes a new visitor center, new ceilings, and new floors.

The hope is to have it finished in time for this year’s Maple Leaf festivities in October.