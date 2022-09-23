CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce a partnership with Mercy Hospital Carthage as the 56th Annual Maple Leaf Festival Presenting Title Sponsor.

“We are very please to have formed a partnership with Mercy Hospital Carthage for this year’s festival. By having a partnership like this we not only have the opportunity to expand our festival this year, but this will allow us the opportunity to continue to grow the festival with new exciting events for the community at the 2023 festival,” said Julie Reams, President of the Carthage Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of an event that’s so important to our entire community. Mercy and Maple Leaf are two prominent symbols of the Carthage community, so it’s a perfect fit. We appreciate the opportunity and are proud to be the first ever title sponsor of the Maple Leaf Festival,” said Scott Watson, Administrator of Mercy Hospital Carthage.

Sponsors for the 56th Annual Maple Leaf Festival include: KODE-TV 12, KSNF-TV 16, Fourstateshomepage.com, City of Carthage, Leggett & Platt, Southwest Missouri Bank, Carthage Water & Electric Plant, Wood Motor Company, Freeman Health System, Sugar Creek, Schuber Mitchell Homes, Carthage Lock & Key, Arvest Bank, Hurricane Car Wash, Community National Bank & Trust, M&M Wrecker, Old Missouri Bank, Republic Services, Butterball, Guaranty Bank, H.E. Williams, Zeiter Tax Services, Fleenor Brothers, Show Me The Ozarks, KOAM News Now, AMI Radio & Marketing Group, Dynamic Signs & Graphics, 95.1 Mike FM, Fabulous 1490 KDMO, Matt & Tracy Flanigan, Fair Acres YMCA, P.I.C. Plastics, and the Maple Leaf Car Show Committee.

“We could not have the Maple Leaf Festival without all of our amazing sponsors and we thank them so much for being a part of this wonderful event that draws thousands to our community in October,” said Reams.

