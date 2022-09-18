CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage church brought families together for some fun in the sun this weekend.

“The Bridge – A Christian Church” held its annual “Rallye in The Park” in the Maple Leaf City’s “Central Park”.

Sunday started at 8 am with around 40 people participating in a 5k run and a kids obstacle run.

Other activities also included an outdoor church service, a car show, free lunch and face painting for the kiddos.

All proceeds from Sunday’s events will benefit Joplin’s “Peterson Outdoors Ministries,” an organization that helps Veterans with post-military service issues they may face.

“What Peterson does is they do annual hunts and they bring in a family — a veteran and his family — free of charge — let them stay at their lodge and we’ll take them out and go do a hunt and record it and we’ll just provide an opportunity for them to talk with people, help them through their problems, things that they’re dealing with — but then to also give their family an opportunity to be spoken to and ministered to as well,” said Cody Dougless, the Connections Minister for The Bridge.

For more information on “Peterson Outdoors Ministries” — we have a link here.