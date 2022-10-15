CARTHAGE, Mo. — It’s a big weekend in the city of Carthage.

The 56th annual “Maple Leaf Festival” parade kicked off this morning, with one of the Four-States largest and longest parades.

Over 150 entries met up at the Carthage square and traveled several miles though the heart of town.

Due to COVID, the past two parades were shortened and traveled down only one side of the square.

This year’s parade was able to return to the traditional length and route.

Officials with the Carthage Chamber of Commerce estimates more than 65,000 people attended today’s festivities.

“This year, we went back around the square that everybody is use to and that’s a tradition, so it’s really important, and from past years we had lower numbers of entries, but this year our numbers are up and we couldn’t be more pleased,” said Julie Reams, President, Carthage Chamber of Commerce.

Other events happened throughout the day, including a marching band competition, the queen competition, live music, and a classic car show.

Members of our KSN and KODE family also participated in today’s parade.

Some walked along the parade route, handing out buckets full of candy and saying hello to folks. Others rode in our trolley and waved to spectators. Today’s parade was broadcasted live on KSN.

Living Well anchors, Gary Bandy and Shelby Neely, hosted that broadcast.

If you missed today’s show, you can view it on our website.

Just tap the “Watch” tab at the top of the page, then select “56th Annual Maple Leaf Parade”.