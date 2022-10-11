There’s plenty of things to do this weekend in Carthage! Check out the list of events below to plan your activities.

Final Food Truck Friday in Carthage’s Central Park at 714 S. Garrison Ave.

* Begins 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

* Vendors and live music to enjoy.

Carthage Maple Leaf Rodeo will be at the Saddle Club Arena at 521 Robert Ellis Young Dr. on the 14th.

* Gate opens at 6 p.m. and starts 7 p.m.

* Tickets are $15 at the gate, $12 at Race Brothers Carthage, Kids 6-12 are $5. Kids 3 and under are free.

All You Can Eat Pancake Feed will be served at the Carthage Fire Department at 401 W. Chestnut. Saturday, Oct. 15th.

* Pancake and sausage will be served.

* Adults eat for $6.00 & kids for $4.00. Kids 8 and under eat free.

56th Annual Maple Leaf Parade also on the 15th.

* Parade begins on the Historic Carthage Square at 9 AM

* Vendor booths and live music will set up between 8:00 a.m. and 5 p.m.

For more information about other events being held this week, you can follow this link here to the Carthage Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page.