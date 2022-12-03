CARTHAGE, Mo. —Collectors from all over the Four States flocked to Carthage today.

It’s all for the “30th Annual Fall Coin, Stamp, Postcard, Sports Memorabilia and Collectibles Show”

These shows have been held in the fall and spring for three decades by the “Barton-Jasper County Collectors Association.”

Hundreds of collectors and members of five area collector groups made it to the all-day show at the “Carthage Memorial Hall.”

Nearly 50 tables offered anything collectible to buy, sell, or trade.

Hobbyists say this is a great way to share their prized collections and passions with others.

“The people come in from all over the region. It’s amazing the folks that we see. It’s typical for us to draw people from Kansas City, Northwest Arkansas, certainly, Springfield Missouri attends this show very well, as well as all of Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma,” said Dave Sorrick, Owner, In God We Trust, LLC.

Sorrick also says these fall shows draw a big crowd as they offer unique Christmas gifts that you wouldn’t find in traditional stores.