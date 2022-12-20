CARTHAGE, Mo. — Today was the last day of school in the “Carthage School District”, and it involved plenty of music.

“Bring out the happy. Bring out the cheer. It’s that magic time of year,” sang the kids.

It’s all part of Steadley Elementary’s annual “Christmas Sing-Along”, which was held at “Fairview Christian Church.”

It was held there to allow plenty of seating for parents, grandparents, and other family members.

The kids have been working on the songs since November.

“I love that Steadley has such, such supportive parents and such a supportive community that so many have come today and that just really blesses me as their teacher that they want to come support their students,” said Lydia Burnett, Vocal Music Teacher.

“Very special for me. Yes, the old man is finally retiring. 45 years ago, I started and it’s hard to believe that it’s coming to an end, but it’s time to let the young whipper snappers have a chance to lead the building. There are some smart people, including the person taking my place that’ll do great with the kids. I’ll still be around and still be contributing, making a difference with kids, but it’s time to let someone else lead the building and they’re gonna do great,” said Dr. Tom Barlow, Stealey Elem. Principal.

Dr. Barlow will retire at the end of this academic year.

The kids are now on Christmas break.

It runs through January 3rd.