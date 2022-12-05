CARTHAGE, Mo. — It was a good night for a parade, if you didn’t mind some light drizzle. A crowd of up to three and four people deep in several areas along the route, lined the Carthage square tonight (12/5) for the 49th annual Carthage Christmas parade, which made its way around the iconic Jasper County Courthouse.

The parade theme, “Dreaming of a White Christmas,” had a total of 50 entries, which is more than the city has seen in the last five years. The honor of being parade grand marshal went to current city council member and retired Carthage Chamber of Commerce president, Mark Elliff.

Businesses lining the Carthage square also found ways to participate. At C’est La Vie Photography and Boutique, anyone who stopped by received free hot chocolate.

“I think when we have parades like this, it just brings in people from all over the community together, and that’s what we need. We need a community, especially around the holidays just to bring joy, and just being on the west side of the square, or all sides of the square is just wonderful, but I feel like the west side is just kind of fun too; we’re kind of all a little community,” said Caitlynn Casperson, Owner of C’est La Vie Photography and Boutique.

A tree lighting ceremony on the west side of the courthouse proceeded tonight’s parade.

Tomorrow (12/6), the Joplin Christmas parade takes place, heading north on Main Street from 20th Street. The parade starts at 6:00 p.m. Gary Bandy and Shelby Neely, anchors of KSN’s “Living Well,” will host the parade, which will air live here on our website.