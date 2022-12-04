CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Many cities in the Four States are feeling the fun of Christmas.

And there was plenty of Christmas fun today in Carl Junction with the city’s annual Christmas parade.

The Lions Club of Carl Junction and the city’s Chamber of Commerce partnered together to make it happen today.

Dozens lined the streets to watch local businesses, organizations and school groups showcase their best Christmas floats.

This year’s theme is small-town Christmas to show just how proud the community is.

“We have a big impact on surrounding areas as well as Carl Junction so, of course, the Carl Junction school district covers a large area. So, yes, lots of community pride in Carl Junction,” said Leona Stice, Carl Junction Lion’s Club.

More than 30 floats made their way down Main Street to the Community Center this afternoon.