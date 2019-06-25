Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge is having their Kid’s Camp

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge

239 Turpentine Creek Lane

Eureka Springs, AR 72632

Summer Hours 9 AM – 6 PM

Winter Hours 9 AM – 5 PM

Phone: 479.253.5841

email: tigers@turpentinecreek.org

Website: http://www.turpentinecreek.org/

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge provides a refuge for rescued animals, with an emphasis on tigers, lions, leopards, and cougars. They make sure that the rescued animals are treated with love and compassion, and maintain the dignity and respect that these creatures deserve. They receive no financial assistance when an animals is rescued, In 2011,Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge was voted among the Top Ten Destinations in the State of Arkansas on the state tourist website. They have Lodging that is family friendly as well as pet friendly.

