Business Showcase

The Touch Up Shop wants you to watch out for deer all year round (053119)

The Touch Up Shop wants you to watch out for deer all year round

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 09:46 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 09:46 AM CDT

The Touch Up Shop
902 East 4th Street
Joplin, MO 64801
(417) 623-3687

thetouchupshop.com


Removal of small dings and dents through the paintless dent repair process to full collision auto body repair & custom painting.

They have all the new technology that will keep your vehicle up to date and safe with all the latest safety maechanisms that the vehicles today have on them.  So rest assured when they repair your vehicle it is done with your safety in mind.

https://www.facebook.com/The-Touch-Up-Shop-1403949063160797/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Women's History Month ...

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center