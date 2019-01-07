Business Showcase

The Touch Up Shop is a complete collision center & have the new technology (010419)

The Touch Up Shop is a complete collision center & have the new technology

Posted: Jan 07, 2019 10:02 AM CST

Updated: Jan 07, 2019 10:02 AM CST

The Touch Up Shop
902 East 4th Street
Joplin, MO 64801
(417) 623-3687

thetouchupshop.com


Removal of small dings and dents through the paintless dent repair process to full collision auto body repair & custom painting.

https://www.facebook.com/The-Touch-Up-Shop-1403949063160797/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected