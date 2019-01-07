Spring River Christian Village – They have all kinds of activities going on everyday (010419)

Spring River Christian Village

201 S North Park Lane

Joplin MO 64801

(417) 622 – 4768

https://christianhorizonsliving.org/locations/spring-river-christian-village

At Spring River Christian Village, we care about you, your family and your future. We offer newly remodeled living options and wonderful amenities, as well as the widest level of care in the region. Our compassionate, highly trained staff works side by side, dedicated to providing quality, personalized care for each resident.

At Spring River Christian Village, you’ll enjoy vibrant, affordable independent living and assisted living in beautiful surroundings. You’ll also have the reassurance of living in the only faith-based, not-for-profit senior retirement community in Joplin and the surrounding region— where all your needs can be met.

For over 28 years, we’ve developed deep ties to our community and surrounding areas. Expand your interests and employ your talents through ongoing intergenerational activities and opportunities to get involved and remain an important part of the community. Motivated by mission, we are the only retirement community with local church support, including caring volunteers who bring additional support and amenities for residents and their families.

Spring River Christian Village provides a range of independent living options, long-term care, short term rehab and memory care—all available onsite to meet your every need.

Spring River Christian Village – Home. Heart. Passion.

When it makes sense—we’re here for you.

Levels of Care at Spring River Christian Village