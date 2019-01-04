Business Showcase

Quizno's - They have sandwiches, salads and soups (010419)

Quizno's - They have sandwiches, salads and soups

By:

Posted: Jan 04, 2019 02:46 PM CST

Updated: Jan 04, 2019 02:46 PM CST

Quiznos

1599 Clemon Drive

Neosho MO  64850

(417) 455-2400

Hours :     Monday - Saturday     10:00 - 9:00

                 Sunday                        10:00 - 8:00

Quiznos Sandwich Restaurant in Neosho serves toasted sandwiches, soups and salads for lunch or dinner.  Quznos provides food delivery and catering services in Neosho.  We are still bringing Toasty to the masses as we have since 1981.  We believe in making great tasting sandwiches from the highest quality ingredients, with freshly - sliced meats, cheese and vegetables.

Join the Quiznos Loyalty Program

Download the Quiznos Loyalty Program in Neosho and receive a free 4" sub when you buy chips and a regular fountain drink.  As a member of the Toasty Points program each $1.00 you spend you earn 1 point and receive exclusive coupons, deals and news about Quiznos.  

http://www.quiznos.com/home.aspx

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected