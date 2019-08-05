Quality Service you can Count on – US Kustoms and Collision (073119)

Are you looking for an auto body repair shop in or around Joplin, Missouri that can repair accident damage, dents, faded paint or help you restore the beauty of your vehicle? If this is the case, then your search is over. US Kustom & Collision offers complete collision repair services for cars, trucks, vans, and more. With over 30 years of experience and a love for cars our highly trained auto body specialists are ready to take on any challenge with your vehicle.

We offer a variety of auto body repair services including: Custom painting, dent repair, frame repair, collision repair, custom motorcycle paint, and many other services. Our staff is trained in many areas. We have the skills, tools, and more importantly we want insure you have a pleasant experience through out the whole process.

Auto Body Repair Shop with Quality Service YOU can Count on …

At US Kustoms & Collision, our highly trained staff is dedicated to providing you with quality service, on time deadlines, at an affordable price. In fact one of our main goals is to always provide great service and high-quality workmanship at a fair price. We believe in the quality of our work and want you to be satisfied with the final product. Whether it’s our friendly staff or our fast and efficient service we know you wont regret working with US Kustoms & Collision.

Get in Touch …

At US Kustoms & Collision, your satisfaction is necessary to our success. We want to bring you the best level of customer service. We love to hear from our customers and welcome your and encourage your comments and suggestions. Feel free to contact us by phone or email. .

Hours …

Monday – Friday 8am – 5pm

Saturday Closed

Sunday Closed

US Kustoms

3730 E 20th St, Joplin, MO 64801

(417) 624-8758

Email uskustoms@ymail.com



Visit us on the Web!

LIKE us on Facebook!

FOLLOW us on Twitter!