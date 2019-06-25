Mr Electric – They have a surge protector that they can install to protect electronics

Mr Electric of Southwest Missouri

1203 Missouri Avenue

Joplin MO 64801

313 South Ave

Springfield MO 65806

(417)781-6060

(417)761-8373

At Mr. Electric of Southwest Missouri our local electricians will make sure your property operates at its peak performance level. We can help you upgrade and improve your electrical systems, so they are more energy efficient and secure. Most importantly we get it right the first time, delivering the most comprehensive electrical installation, upgrade, and repair solutions available for local homes and businesses in Springfield, Marshfield, Nixa and Ozark.

You can feel confident calling Mr. Electric, knowing that our highly trained Service Professionals will treat you, your family, and your property with the respect and attention to safety you deserve. Whether it’s hanging a ceiling fan, installing a custom-designed landscape lighting system, or rewiring a commercial structure, you can always call on Mr. Electric. We have the power to make things better and we want to be your local Springfield Missouri electrician.

Mr. Electric of Southwest Missouri provides 24-hour emergency service to Christian County, so you’re never left in the dark.

A qualified electrician can help take the stress out of any repair or installation work in your home or business. Mr. Electric of Southwest Missouri is a locally owned and operated company in Springfield, MO, that’s committed to getting the job done right the first time. Many electrical issues can be dangerous, so we offer flexible appointment availability and 24/7 emergency services when needed.

We have the power to make things better through our repair, installation, and maintenance work. We’re attentive to the details, and we maintain a partnership with Electrical Safety Foundation International so that we can provide accurate safety information to our customers.

http://mrelectric.com/southwest-missou