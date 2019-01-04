Business Showcase

Labette Community College is offering Physical Therapy as well as 5 other Medical Fields (010419)

Posted: Jan 04, 2019

Updated: Jan 04, 2019 02:21 PM CST

Labette Community College 

 200 S.14th Street, Parsons, KS 67357

Phone: 1-620-421-6700 or 1-888-Labette
 

Email: webmaster@labette.edu
Website: www.labette.edu

 


Labette strives for exceptionality. They give more than an excellent education, they give an environment of support, and a wealth of resources. Students will have access to a diverse range of teaching methods, technology, and continuous work at improvement from LCC. There are 52 different degrees/certifications to choose from, so you know you can find the degree that is most fitted to the path in life you want to take.

