Kay Modeling is looking for attractive people to train for runway presentations in the Prom and Bridal Industry. (072319)

Kay Modeling Agency

1201 W 7th Street

Joplin MO

(417)781-4540

We are looking for attractive people to train for runway presentations in the Prom and Bridal Industry. Our Agency Models travel on an on-going basis to Dallas, Texas: Las Vegas, Nevada: Chicago, Illinois: and Atlanta, Georgia. They have also participated in photo assignments in Hawaii, the Bahamas, and the Dominican Republic. Our models have appeared in national magazines such as Seventeen, Teen Prom, Pageantry, and many others.We also do numerous assignments covering the local 4-State area. Kay Modeling Agency was established in 1970 and has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Earn good part income and have fun in a glamorous industry that has no limits on what you can achieve. Call and start your professional career today! We are looking for tall (5 foot 8″ and up) models for bridal wear. We also accept petite size.

A professional portfolio is included in modeling course prices. We have professional, published photographers in-house. We also have a custom photography lab for client convenience. We also provide photography and lab services to the general public.