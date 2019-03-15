June Bugz Gift shop carries a variety of items for gift giving needs and toys for children (030819)

June Bugz Gift Shop

1202 S. Madison Sutie B

Webb City MO

(417) 234-8957

Hours: Tuesday thru Saturday 10:00 a.m. thru 6:00 p.m.

June Bugz Gift Shop carries a variety of gift ideas for anyone on your gift giving list. They carry Melissa & Doug brand of interactive toys for kids as well as Bunny’s By the Bay cute cuddly animals and books. They also carry food items by Wind & Willow such as Cheese Balls, Dips & Soups that are made in Mt Vernon MO. They carry Austin Gourmet Foods that include noodles that cook in 8 minutes and the flavoring is on the inside of the noodles. They carry Soaps and Lotions made by Windwood Farms out of Springfield MO.

They carry clothing and jewelry items as well.