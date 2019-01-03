Joplin Ear, Nose & Throat - They have an audiologist on staff (010319)

Joplin Ear Nose & Throat

1920 E 32nd Street

Joplin MO 64804

(417) 781-4613

Renee A. Walker, D.O., FAOCO provides both medical and surgical management of disorders of the ears, nose and throat. We perform a full range of ENT procedures on both children and adults including:

The latest techniques in Balloon Sinuplasty™ surgery

Surgery for chronic ear and throat infections

Cleft lip and palate repair

In office CT imaging

An ever-growing buzz has developed regarding Balloon Sinuplasty™ technology, the impact it has had on the way ENT physicians treat patients, and the positive outcomes it has had on patient’s lives. Ultimately, the technology may allow for significant symptom relief for patients who suffer from chronic sinusitis.

Our practice is committed to delivering comprehensive, patient-centered evaluation and treatment for all ENT problems. Tots, teens, and adults alike will be examined with the utmost attention to detail and treated with compassion and concern.

http://joplinent.com/