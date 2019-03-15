Business Showcase

Joplin Ear, Nose & Throat - Get your life back with minimally invasive sinus surgery (030819)

Posted: Mar 15, 2019 03:37 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 15, 2019 03:37 PM CDT

Joplin Ear Nose & Throat 

1920 E 32nd Street

Joplin MO  64804

(417) 781-4613

Renee A. Walker, D.O., FAOCO provides both medical and surgical management of disorders of the ears, nose and throat.  We perform a full range of ENT procedures on both children and adults including:

  • The latest  techniques in Balloon Sinuplasty™ surgery
  • Surgery for chronic ear and throat infections
  • Cleft lip and palate repair
  • In office CT imaging

An ever-growing buzz has developed regarding Balloon Sinuplasty™ technology, the impact it has had on the way ENT physicians treat patients, and the positive outcomes it has had on patient’s lives. Ultimately, the technology may allow for significant symptom relief for patients who suffer from chronic sinusitis.

Our practice is committed to delivering comprehensive, patient-centered evaluation and treatment for all ENT problems. Tots, teens, and adults alike will be examined with the utmost attention to detail and treated with compassion and concern.

 

http://joplinent.com/

