Indigo Sky Casino & Resort has many promotion’s planned for July… 06/27/19 A

Indigo Sky Casino

70220 E Hwy 60

Wyandotte OK 74370

(888) 992-SKY1

Visit us on the Web

LIKE us on

Facebook

FOLLOW us on

Twitter

Indigo Sky Casino is

owned and operated by the Eastern Shawnee Tribe. We are located at HWY 60 and

BIZ 60 just west of the MO-OK stateline.

Come indulge in the comfort of one of 244 amazingly relaxing rooms. Escape

the everyday. Relax, take in the views and you will feel like you are on a

getaway. Order room service and you may have found nirvana.

We totally understand if you were in a hurry to go play at Indigo Sky Casino

and forgot something. That actually happens quite frequently. Visit the Gift

Shop located in the hotel lobby for any items you may have forgotten, plus shop

for great looking Indigo Sky Casino gear or just a little something extra for

yourself. The handbags are real attention grabbers!

We’ve got something to satisfy all your food cravings. Our chefs and bar

staff are serving up the most delectable meals and cocktails through lunch,

dinner, at the bar or late night, so come in and satisfy your hunger.

http://indigoskycasino.com/dine/shawanoe-cantina-tequila-bar

Indigo Sky’s Off Track Betting lets you be in the moment on all the latest

horse racing action! You’ll be able to view live feeds on all the biggest

tracks on our state of the art video wall that can feature up to 10 different

tracks!

Indigo Sky provides self-serve kiosks and live tellers, as well as racing

forms available for purchase for each track.

Indigo Sky offers table games to suit any skill level. Table games are

open 24/7 and all games are ante FREE!

We offer classic pit games including Double Deck Pitch Blackjack and Six Deck

Shoe Blackjack.

Come check out our new expanded pit that features WPT Heads Up Hold’em, Four

Card Frenzy and Three Card Prime progressives, which are based on all the

classics we know and love but with more ways to win!

Blackjack is a game of skill. Although the basic rules are easy to learn,

there are different techniques and betting strategies you can use to enhance

your potential of winning. The object of the game is to accumulate cards with

point totals close to 21, without exceeding 21.

With more than 1,200 gaming machines at Indigo Sky Casino, you’re bound to

find a favorite that makes you a winner! We’ve got the newest gaming area in

Oklahoma to provide you with your choice in gaming entertainment!

Class II and Class III machines fill over 45,000 square feet of gaming space

to provide options from penny, 5-cent, 25-cent all the way up to $25 machines.

VGT games like Mr. Money Bags, Hot Red Ruby, Lucky Duck, VGT Wide Area

Progressives as wells as AGS classics like Royal Reels, Liberty 7s & Cool

Katz. Plus, find the hottest games to hit the market like Britney Spears, The

Big Bang, Titanic, Zuma, Gremlins and many more.