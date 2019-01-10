Indigo Sky Casino & Resort has Craps Tables & Roulette (011019) A
Indigo Sky Casino & Resort has Craps Tables & Roulette
Indigo Sky Casino
Visit us on the Web
LIKE us on Facebook
FOLLOW us on Twitter
Indigo Sky Casino is owned and operated by the Eastern Shawnee Tribe. We are located at HWY 60 and BIZ 60 just west of the MO-OK stateline.
117 Hotel rooms
14 Table Games
8 Poker Tables
...60 Seat OTB
600 Seat Bingo Hall
Food Court with Ridge Cafe, Stone Vally Pizza Co, & Woodland Gril
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-