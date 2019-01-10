Business Showcase

Indigo Sky Casino & Resort has Craps Tables & Roulette (011019) A

Indigo Sky Casino & Resort has Craps Tables & Roulette

Posted: Jan 10, 2019 10:37 AM CST

Updated: Jan 10, 2019 10:37 AM CST

Indigo Sky Casino

Visit us on the Web
LIKE us on Facebook
FOLLOW us on Twitter

Indigo Sky Casino is owned and operated by the Eastern Shawnee Tribe. We are located at HWY 60 and BIZ 60 just west of the MO-OK stateline.

117 Hotel rooms
14 Table Games
8 Poker Tables
...60 Seat OTB
600 Seat Bingo Hall

Food Court with Ridge Cafe, Stone Vally Pizza Co, & Woodland Gril

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected