Indigo Sky Casino & Resort has Craps Tables & Roulette (011019)

Indigo Sky Casino is owned and operated by the Eastern Shawnee Tribe. We are located at HWY 60 and BIZ 60 just west of the MO-OK stateline.

117 Hotel rooms

14 Table Games

8 Poker Tables

...60 Seat OTB

600 Seat Bingo Hall

Food Court with Ridge Cafe, Stone Vally Pizza Co, & Woodland Gril