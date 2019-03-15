Indigo Sky Casino is having a Women Empowerment Conference (030719)

Indigo Sky Casino
Women Empowering Women Conference
Highway 60
Seneca MO
Contact Information
(918) 666-9200
This event will be the first of its kind in this area. The conference will be a full day of motivational speakers, education and professional networking opportunities for attendees. Attendees will also receive a swag bag and chances to win door prizes.
Emcee:
Kaylee Cole-Morning talk show host at 102.5 KIX
Key note speakers:
Chief Glenna Wallace-Chief of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe
Paula Baker- CEO Freeman Hospitals
Patti Beth Anderson- Entertainer/Travel Agent
Break Out Speakers:
Natalie Bartholomew -Banker/Blogger
Renee Denton-Chief Operating Officer-Freeman Neosho Hospital
Kristi Wallace-Marketing Representative-Integris Hospital
Melissa Reese-Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Pro Outfitters
Ashley Lambert-Wise-Real Estate Agent/Entrepeneur
Tricia Douglas-Personal Trainer/Co-Owner of Fit Foods