Indigo Sky Casino is having a Women Empowerment Conference (030719) A

Indigo Sky Casino

Women Empowering Women Conference

Highway 60

Seneca MO

Contact Information

(918) 666-9200

https://neoshocc.com/events/details/indigo-sky-casino-resort-s-women-empowering-women-conference-2245

This event will be the first of its kind in this area. The conference will be a full day of motivational speakers, education and professional networking opportunities for attendees. Attendees will also receive a swag bag and chances to win door prizes.



Emcee:

Kaylee Cole-Morning talk show host at 102.5 KIX



Key note speakers:

Chief Glenna Wallace-Chief of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe

Paula Baker- CEO Freeman Hospitals

Patti Beth Anderson- Entertainer/Travel Agent



Break Out Speakers:

Natalie Bartholomew -Banker/Blogger

Renee Denton-Chief Operating Officer-Freeman Neosho Hospital

Kristi Wallace-Marketing Representative-Integris Hospital

Melissa Reese-Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Pro Outfitters

Ashley Lambert-Wise-Real Estate Agent/Entrepeneur

Tricia Douglas-Personal Trainer/Co-Owner of Fit Foods