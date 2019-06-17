High Winds Casino is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of 1969 with amazing prizes (061019)

High Winds Casino

61475 East 100 Road

Miami OK 74354

(918) 541-9463

High Winds Casino is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of 1969 with some amazing prizes that you can register for. On June 29th they are giving away a Vintage 1969 VW Beetle. Then on July 27th they are giving away a new Harley Davidson Motorcycle that comes with a riding helmet, riding jacket as well as the riding lessons. Then on August 24th they are giving away a 1969 Firebird Convertible. They have many other prizes and free play money they are giving away as well. Come out and see them!

https://www.highwindscasino.com/