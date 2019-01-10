Business Showcase

Hertzberg Furniture Company - They all types of flooring, furniture, home decor (010919)

Hertzberg Furniture Company - They all types of flooring, furniture, home decor

Posted: Jan 10, 2019 10:26 AM CST

Updated: Jan 10, 2019 10:26 AM CST

Hertzberg Furniture Company

116 E Cherry Street

Nevada, MO  

(417) 667-5574

Hours :    Monday thru Friday 8:00 - 5:00

                Saturday   9:00 - 3:00

 

 

They have any type flooring you could need and they have furniture and home decor as well.

 

https://www.facebook.com/Hertzberg-Furniture-Company-Nevada-MO-166996713655

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected