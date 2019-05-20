Heartland Pet Food - Sponsored the Adoptathon with the Joplin Humane Society (051719)F

Heartland Pet Food

8101 E 32nd

Joplin MO

(417) 952 - 1400

They were a sponsor for the Joplin Humane Society Pet Adoptathon .

They have dry dog food & cat food as well as wet food and also food toppings, They donate pet food to the Joplin Humane Society to help with all the pets they take in.

https://bluebuffalo.com/