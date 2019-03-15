Handmade Home - This is a DIY studio (030619)
Handmade Home
2242 Coyote Drive
Joplin MO 64804
(417)439-3416
They have a DIY Studio located in Southwest Missouri. They offer hands on workshops, classes & parties to create handmade goods for your home.
You can have Bachelorette Parties, Church Groups or Birthday Parties or just come on your own and make handmade signs, centerpieces, caddy's & door knockers.
You can bring your children and let them make something of their own. They do suggest 6 and up.
https://www.facebook.com/shophandmadehome/
