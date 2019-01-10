Business Showcase

Handmade Home now have take and make kits for your home project (010919)

Posted: Jan 10, 2019 10:19 AM CST

Updated: Jan 10, 2019 10:19 AM CST

Handmade Home

2242 Coyote Drive

Joplin MO  64804

(417)439-3416

 

They have a DIY Studio located in Southwest Missouri. They offer hands on workshops, classes & parties to create handmade goods for your home.  

You can have Bachelorette Parties, Church Groups or Birthday Parties or just come on your own and make handmade signs, centerpieces, caddy's & door knockers.

You can bring your children and let them make something of their own.  They do suggest 6 and up.

 

https://www.facebook.com/shophandmadehome/

