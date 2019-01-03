Handmade Home now have take and make kits for your home project (010219)

Handmade Home

2242 Coyote Drive

Joplin MO 64804

(417)439-3416

They have a DIY Studio located in Southwest Missouri. They offer hands on workshops, classes & parties to create handmade goods for your home.

You can have Bachelorette Parties, Church Groups or Birthday Parties or just come on your own and make handmade signs, centerpieces, caddy's & door knockers.

You can bring your children and let them make something of their own. They do suggest 6 and up.

https://www.facebook.com/shophandmadehome/